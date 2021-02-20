First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives $21.76 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.26.

FQVLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of FQVLF traded up $2.58 on Friday, hitting $23.08. 144,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,277. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $23.08.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

