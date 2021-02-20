First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Holdings Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 26.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $235,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $45.93.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

