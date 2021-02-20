FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) were down 8.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 4,040,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 1,691,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Separately, TheStreet raised FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.99.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $264.13 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINV. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 93,666 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 154,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 81,986 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 90,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 58,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

