Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives $34.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.21.

FINGF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised Finning International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Finning International from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Finning International from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of FINGF traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 14,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. Finning International has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

