Financial Management Network Inc. Makes New $235,000 Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $192.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.89 and a 200-day moving average of $150.45. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $1,886,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,962.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,240 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.64.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

