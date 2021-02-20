Financial Contrast: Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) & Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) and Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Proliance International has a beta of 5.13, meaning that its share price is 413% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorman Products has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

76.5% of Dorman Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Proliance International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Dorman Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Proliance International and Dorman Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proliance International N/A N/A N/A Dorman Products 8.58% 11.24% 7.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Proliance International and Dorman Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proliance International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dorman Products $991.33 million 3.03 $83.76 million $2.65 35.12

Dorman Products has higher revenue and earnings than Proliance International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Proliance International and Dorman Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proliance International 0 0 0 0 N/A Dorman Products 0 3 1 0 2.25

Dorman Products has a consensus price target of $57.50, suggesting a potential downside of 38.23%. Given Dorman Products’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dorman Products is more favorable than Proliance International.

Summary

Dorman Products beats Proliance International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Proliance International Company Profile

Proliance International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets heat exchange products and temperature control parts for the automotive and light truck aftermarket, as well as heat exchange products. The company's heat exchange products include radiators, heater cores, heaters, radiator cores, and condensers; and temperature control parts comprise condensers, compressors, accumulators/driers, and evaporators. It also offers air conditioning parts and supplies, such as hose and tube assemblies, expansion valves, blowers, and fan clutches. In addition, the company provides charge air coolers, oil coolers, marine coolers, and other specialty heat exchangers for heavy-duty trucks, buses, specialty equipment, and industrial and marine applications, such as agricultural, construction and military vehicles, oil rigs, stationary power generation equipment, and inland sea-going vessels. Its customers include national retailers of aftermarket automotive products, warehouse distributors, radiator shops, hard parts jobbers, and other manufacturers. The company offers its products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Central America. Proliance International, Inc. was formerly known as Transpro, Inc. and changed its name to Proliance International, Inc. in July 2005. The company was founded in 1915 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts. The company provides automotive replacement parts comprising door handles, keyless remotes and cases, and door hinge repairs; and heavy duty aftermarket parts for class 4-8 vehicles comprising lighting, cooling, engine management, wheel hardware, air tanks, and cab products. It offers power-train product, including cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines and reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components, other engine, and transmission and axle components; and chassis products consisting of control arms, brake hardware and hydraulics, axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and other suspension, steering, and brake components. The company provided automotive body products, such as window lift motors, switches and handles, wiper, and other interior and exterior automotive body components; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts; auto body and home electrical wiring components; and other hardware assortments and merchandise. It offers its products under the OE Solutions, HELP!, and HD Solutions brands through automotive aftermarket retailers, including on-line platforms; national, regional, and local warehouse distributors; and specialty markets; salvage yards; local independent parts wholesalers; and mass merchants. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.

