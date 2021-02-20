Financial Analysis: Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) and RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) and Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares RCI Hospitality and Potbelly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCI Hospitality -4.60% 2.96% 1.29% Potbelly -15.81% -71.11% -9.83%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RCI Hospitality and Potbelly, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RCI Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A Potbelly 0 0 0 0 N/A

RCI Hospitality currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.08%. Given RCI Hospitality’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RCI Hospitality is more favorable than Potbelly.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RCI Hospitality and Potbelly’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCI Hospitality $132.33 million 4.14 -$6.09 million $0.51 119.49 Potbelly $409.71 million 0.30 -$23.99 million ($0.10) -51.10

RCI Hospitality has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Potbelly. Potbelly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RCI Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.3% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of Potbelly shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Potbelly shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

RCI Hospitality has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Potbelly has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats Potbelly on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc. and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

