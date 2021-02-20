Financial Analysis: Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) vs. Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) and Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cadence Design Systems and Veeva Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems $2.34 billion 16.67 $988.98 million $3.53 39.56 Veeva Systems $1.10 billion 43.05 $301.12 million $1.62 193.72

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Veeva Systems. Cadence Design Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veeva Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cadence Design Systems and Veeva Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems 1 2 8 0 2.64 Veeva Systems 2 4 16 0 2.64

Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus price target of $126.27, suggesting a potential downside of 9.59%. Veeva Systems has a consensus price target of $291.43, suggesting a potential downside of 7.13%. Given Veeva Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veeva Systems is more favorable than Cadence Design Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.9% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cadence Design Systems has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veeva Systems has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Design Systems and Veeva Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems 42.68% 48.31% 28.21% Veeva Systems 24.88% 15.73% 12.12%

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats Veeva Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification. The company also provides digital IC design products; physical implementation tools, including place and route, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry. In addition, it offers custom IC design and simulation products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and radio frequency designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages, as well as to analyze electromagnetic, electro-thermal, and other multi-physics effects. Further, the company provides intellectual property (IP) products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customer's ICs; and verification IP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety. It also provides professional and support services in the areas of implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; technical consulting services related to data migration and systems integrations; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration. Veeva Systems has collaboration with RedHill Biopharma Ltd. to enhance value of Opaganib Phase 2/3 COVID-19 clinical data. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

