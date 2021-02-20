FIL Ltd Reduces Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 347,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,796 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $54,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,310 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,521,000 after acquiring an additional 403,108 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 193.3% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 362,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 67.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,609,000 after acquiring an additional 234,831 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 403,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,561,000 after acquiring an additional 213,594 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.64.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $165.98 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $177.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.