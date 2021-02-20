FIL Ltd Increases Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,212,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779,923 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $64,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.23.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.31. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $977.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HSBC lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

