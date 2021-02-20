FIL Ltd Boosts Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 1,668,763.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835,640 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 2.16% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $57,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NYSE HGV opened at $39.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.39 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.56. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

