Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives $216.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

Ferrari stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.29. 142,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,365. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.95. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $127.73 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 152.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

