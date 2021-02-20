Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Get Fathom alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FTHM. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Fathom from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on Fathom in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

FTHM opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90. Fathom has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Fathom by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 83,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Fathom during the third quarter worth $866,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fathom during the third quarter worth $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Fathom during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fathom during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

See Also: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fathom (FTHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.