Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Price Down 15.4% After Insider Selling

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s share price was down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $80.00 and last traded at $80.27. Approximately 862,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,547,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.85.

Specifically, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $1,521,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,970.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,168.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,014 shares of company stock valued at $8,629,855. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Pritchard Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.10.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth $276,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth $237,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth $1,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

