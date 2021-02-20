FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $93.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average of $66.28.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FARO Technologies news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $54,963.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 28,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 14,818 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.