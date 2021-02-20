Falcon Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:FCAC) Trading 6.9% Higher

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.97 and last traded at $11.92. 1,899,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 1,055,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.14.

Get Falcon Capital Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,275,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,162,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,162,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,790,000.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.