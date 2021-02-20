Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. FMR LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,657 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 696.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after acquiring an additional 877,870 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57. The stock has a market cap of $221.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

