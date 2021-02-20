Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.81 Million

Analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will announce sales of $101.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.10 million and the highest is $102.52 million. Exponent posted sales of $99.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year sales of $408.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $405.08 million to $411.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $443.37 million, with estimates ranging from $437.54 million to $449.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Exponent stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.61. 171,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,278. Exponent has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $97.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.74 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.48 and its 200-day moving average is $82.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 49.67%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $655,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,116.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $2,759,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 818.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.