Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$37.50 to C$39.50 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.10.

Get Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) alerts:

TSE:EIF opened at C$39.81 on Friday. Exchange Income Co. has a 12-month low of C$12.57 and a 12-month high of C$45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 198.43%.

About Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.