Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Cut to $163.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $169.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.47.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $147.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.80 and a 200-day moving average of $115.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of -66.88 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $3,808,671.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,391 shares of company stock worth $10,545,605. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,150 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,691,000 after buying an additional 1,156,192 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,157,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,952,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 328.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,846,000 after buying an additional 467,874 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

