Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.31.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a market cap of $414.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Evolus has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $14.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

