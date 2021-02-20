EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

EVERTEC has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $1,157,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 12,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $496,824.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,679.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,122. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

EVTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

