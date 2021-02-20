EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of EVERTEC worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth $255,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

EVTC opened at $37.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In related news, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $818,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,504.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $1,157,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,235 shares of company stock worth $7,091,122 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

