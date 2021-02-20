Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.12–0.1 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.3-75.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.81 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.25–0.19 EPS.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $160.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.02 and its 200 day moving average is $132.81. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $1,860,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $113,949.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,222 shares in the company, valued at $406,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

