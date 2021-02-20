Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Announces Earnings Results

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $20.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,533,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,315. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.02 and a 200-day moving average of $132.81.

In other news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $113,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $1,860,643.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,266 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

