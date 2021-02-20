Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Raises Dividend to $2.09 Per Share

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 2.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08.

Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend payment by 18.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $263.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $329.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.25.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

