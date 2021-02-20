Essentra plc (ESNT.L) (LON:ESNT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $289.31

Essentra plc (ESNT.L) (LON:ESNT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 289.31 ($3.78) and traded as high as GBX 313 ($4.09). Essentra plc (ESNT.L) shares last traded at GBX 312 ($4.08), with a volume of 118,562 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.03) price target on shares of Essentra plc (ESNT.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 305.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 289.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £941.25 million and a P/E ratio of 58.87.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Components, Packaging, and Filters. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

