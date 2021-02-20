Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Essent Group stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $44.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,775. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $49.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. TheStreet raised Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $238,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $185,146.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,820 shares of company stock worth $1,309,743. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

