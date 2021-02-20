Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ESQ. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Esquire Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Esquire Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Esquire Financial has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $172.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

