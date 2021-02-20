Ergo Hits Market Capitalization of $66.93 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.32 or 0.00004138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $66.93 million and $1.64 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,949.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,030.77 or 0.03629653 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $244.41 or 0.00436843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $744.95 or 0.01331473 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.21 or 0.00499032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.49 or 0.00451283 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.95 or 0.00319839 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00029775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 32,213,025 coins and its circulating supply is 28,909,303 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

Buying and Selling Ergo

Ergo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars.

