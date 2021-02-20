Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.18 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.41.

NYSE:CRL opened at $289.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $303.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,691,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

