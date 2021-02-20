Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Luminex Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Luminex in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Luminex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $27.88 on Friday. Luminex has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -190.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eck purchased 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Luminex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Luminex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Luminex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

