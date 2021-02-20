Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ecolab Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ecolab in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ECL. Argus increased their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

NYSE:ECL opened at $208.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of -56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in Ecolab by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,741.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.