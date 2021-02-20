Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $47,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Equinix by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX stock opened at $680.22 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $716.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $744.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.89.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,372 shares of company stock worth $14,456,839. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

