EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Announces $0.44 Interim Dividend

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.36, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.34.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Company Profile

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust, and estate services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through Trustee & Wealth Services and Corporate Trustee Services segments. The Trustee & Wealth Services segment offers a range of private client, philanthropic, and superannuation trustee services, including estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and wealth management and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.