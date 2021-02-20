EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Announces $0.44 Interim Dividend

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.36, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.34.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust, and estate services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through Trustee & Wealth Services and Corporate Trustee Services segments. The Trustee & Wealth Services segment offers a range of private client, philanthropic, and superannuation trustee services, including estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and wealth management and advisory services.

