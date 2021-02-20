EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Announces $0.44 Interim Dividend

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.36, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.34.
EQT Company Profile
Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.