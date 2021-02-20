EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%.

NYSE:EPAM traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $376.00. The stock had a trading volume of 205,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $402.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $360.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.72, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total value of $1,407,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total value of $938,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,105 shares of company stock worth $5,684,005. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $429.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.40.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

