EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Earnings Results

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%.

EPAM traded down $2.46 on Friday, reaching $376.00. The stock had a trading volume of 205,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,783. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $402.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.97 and a 200-day moving average of $334.92.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $429.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.40.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total value of $938,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.20, for a total transaction of $301,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,845.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,684,005 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.