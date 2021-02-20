Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) (TSE:ETG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as high as C$0.65. Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 497,188 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$122.71 million and a PE ratio of -19.41.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

