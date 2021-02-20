ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Holdings Boosted by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,129 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.84% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16,057 shares in the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, CEO Francois Roger Michelon sold 71,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $59,360.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 132,923 shares of company stock valued at $112,120 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $81.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.60.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

