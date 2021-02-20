Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) were up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.13. Approximately 4,828,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 5,423,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $964.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,388,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,341,841 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 754,042 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,222,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 714,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

