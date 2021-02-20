Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.80. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $42.08. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 130.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 131,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

