Employers (NYSE:EIG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of EIG opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. Employers has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of -0.03.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Employers will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other news, Director James R. Kroner purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,496.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,165.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,774 shares of company stock valued at $148,307. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

