Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $72.21

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.21 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 72.40 ($0.95). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 72.40 ($0.95), with a volume of 240,520 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £436.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11.

About Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

