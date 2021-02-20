eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Ltd Ginola Sells 120,218 Shares

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 120,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $532,565.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,860,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,242,590.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Ltd Ginola sold 19,556 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $73,921.68.

EMAN stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.59. eMagin Co. has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMAN. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in eMagin by 60.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in eMagin by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in eMagin by 34.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in eMagin in the third quarter worth about $89,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

