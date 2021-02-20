Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,973 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Element Solutions worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

