eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%.

NASDAQ EHTH traded up $3.42 on Friday, reaching $57.68. 3,949,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,534. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.11. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19.

Get eHealth alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.29.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.