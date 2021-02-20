Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) (CVE:EGT) Shares Gap Down to $0.55

Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) (CVE:EGT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.55, but opened at C$0.50. Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) shares last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 50,895 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.47 million and a PE ratio of -14.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

