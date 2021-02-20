Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Raised to $225.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $206.50.

Ecolab stock opened at $208.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of -56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $3,089,414.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,805,823.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,925 shares of company stock worth $42,441,256. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Ecolab by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

