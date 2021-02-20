Ecolab Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.10 Per Share (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities researchers at G.Research cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ecolab in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.20. G.Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.50.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $208.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.39, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.51. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,925 shares of company stock worth $42,441,256 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

