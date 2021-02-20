DZS (DZSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $17.50 on Friday. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $384.27 million, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.32.

DZSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on DZS from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In related news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $8,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,093,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,302,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

